19 Hilarious Gold Medal-Winning Tweets From The Tokyo Olympics

If there was a Twitter Olympics, these tweets would be gold medalists. Who’d have thought the 2020 Games would be such a laugh? Thank you Tokyo, it’s been quite the ride.... This is straight up 2020/2021 vibes...

I have ‘Olympic Fever’, but half the country denies it even exists — an english human 😶 (@English_Channel) July 25, 2021

We can relate...

"Without coffee I would never be Olympic champion." - @SifanHassan



I can so relate to the first 5 words of this quote. https://t.co/VEKmMZgPsh — Erin Strout (@erinstrout) August 2, 2021

Us every, single morning...

The replay of Maggie Mac Neil squinting before realizing she won gold — because she doesn't wear contacts when she swims — makes me laugh every time I see it pic.twitter.com/vyYFSHam3C — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) July 26, 2021

Uncanny...

BBC Sport channeling Mean Girls is the tribute we did not see coming

The skateboarding has been so chill...

The skateboarding in the Olympics is my favourite.

All the other athletes are ripped like fuck but these dudes turn up wearing baggy shorts & looking like they've been playing Fortnite for 10 hours. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 25, 2021

Yeah, do one, gravity

Final score:



Suni - 10

Gravity - Disqualified pic.twitter.com/WA08VRC5QJ — BalanceBeamSituation (@TheBBSituation) August 3, 2021

This is a mash-up we’re totally here for...

The pivot from Olympic swimming on center stage to track and field is always like going from The Sound of Music to Reservoir Dogs. — Tim Layden (@ByTimLayden) August 1, 2021

Ok, where do we sign the petition for a Dog Olympics?

i made a list of events. i think should be added. to the olympics



2. the 100m hardwood floor slide

9. least time between naps

3. walking on the opposite side of a tree. so your human has to switch the hand they are holding the leash with

6. floor routine. but it’s belly rubs — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) July 29, 2021

A WTF tweet. Literally.

Fabulous run by @keelyhodgkinson. A British record and a Silver medal at 19. I mean wtf? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KHQ4lT1hHb — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 3, 2021

We can relate to this...

Me watching the Olympics: I reckon I could give that a good go.



Also me: Can’t stand up from sofa without sounding like a distressed cat. Spends 3 weeks taking painkillers for pain in neck after sleeping once at a slightly different angle. Trips over own feet just walking. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 25, 2021

We wonder if this guy mixes it up and does Wimbledon too?

Greatly enjoyed this brilliant cameraman following the action at the trampoline gymnastics today pic.twitter.com/IikPbU8MvW — Sara Hussein (@sarahussein) July 30, 2021

LOLing at this...

(Not so silent) but deadly...

Can’t believe they allow farts as finishing moves in Judo now. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/KBgtVquUlI — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 25, 2021

It’s a ‘neigh’ from the Olympic horses

olympics commentating in equestrian events is so funny. "that was careless on the horse's part" do you think the horse cares — Jill Capewell (@capeybara) August 2, 2021

Well we guess it could’ve been Horsey McHorseface...

Just found out the plane that will take the equestrian’s horses to the Olympics is named Air Horse 1 and I can’t explain how happy that makes me. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 17, 2021

This triathlon suggestion is next level...

They should combine some events at the Olympics. It would be great if the pole vaulters landed on a trampoline, bounced on to a horse, and galloped straight into some jousting. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 23, 2021

Hey, spotting all of the Easter eggs she plants in her videos is a sport too, right?

how did so many swifties become olympic athletes????? the only sports i know after years of listening to taylor swift is crying 🥲 — tushar🧣 (@reputushion) July 30, 2021

We so need this emoji in our life...