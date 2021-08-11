Gordon Ramsay Has The Strictly Curse On His Mind As He Surprises Daughter Tilly With Video Message

Gordon Ramsay apparently had the Strictly Come Dancing “curse” on his mind after it was announced that his daughter Tilly would be competing on this year’s series.

The celebrity chef and his wife Tana Ramsay surprised their 19-year-old daughter with a video message during Wednesday’s edition of This Morning, where it was revealed she’d be hitting the dance floor later in the year.

“Hey Tils, it’s your dad, TikTok coach, dance extraordinaire,” he said, referring to their many TikTok videos together. “Wishing you all the very best, we’re proud of you girl. Love you!”

Tana then joked: “She’s leaving you far behind in the dance stakes, thank goodness it’s her instead of you. Tilly, you’re incredibly brave. I’m terrified, but so excited for you. Good luck.”