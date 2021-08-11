Matilda Ramsay and Greg Wise have been announced as the latest additions to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The social media star, chef and daughter of Gordon Ramsay was confirmed to be the ninth star competing on the upcoming series of Strictly during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning.

Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! “I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

This Morning also surprised Tilly with a video message from her famous dad, who joked: “Don’t date those dancers!” Tilly is perhaps best known for her TikTok content, where she has more than 9.5 million followers and often posts clips of herself and her father. She also previously hosted her own cooking show on CBBC, and has presented segments on This Morning in the past. Later in the show, it was announced that Sense & Sensibility star Greg would also be hitting the dance floor later this year.