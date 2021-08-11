Matilda Ramsay and Greg Wise have been announced as the latest additions to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
The social media star, chef and daughter of Gordon Ramsay was confirmed to be the ninth star competing on the upcoming series of Strictly during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning.
Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!
“I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”
This Morning also surprised Tilly with a video message from her famous dad, who joked: “Don’t date those dancers!”
Tilly is perhaps best known for her TikTok content, where she has more than 9.5 million followers and often posts clips of herself and her father.
She also previously hosted her own cooking show on CBBC, and has presented segments on This Morning in the past.
Later in the show, it was announced that Sense & Sensibility star Greg would also be hitting the dance floor later this year.
Greg – who is married to Emma Thompson, and recently appeared in The Crown – revealed that he was taking part in the show as a tribute to his late sister, Clare Wise.
“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen,” he said. “She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.
“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh...”
The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.
More recently, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.