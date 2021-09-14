Dan Walker has admitted balancing his BBC Breakfast job with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals is already starting to take its toll – and we’re only one day in.

The daytime star is one of 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly this year, and with the pre-recorded launch show already filmed, he and his professional partner officially began rehearsals on Monday morning.

However, with Dan having a somewhat earlier wake-up alarm than most, he’s revealed he’s finding keeping his energy up a little on the difficult side.

“First Strictly training session after getting up at 3am this morning,” he tweeted, alongside a photo of him lying face-down on the rehearsal room floor.