Dan Walker has admitted balancing his BBC Breakfast job with Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals is already starting to take its toll – and we’re only one day in.
The daytime star is one of 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly this year, and with the pre-recorded launch show already filmed, he and his professional partner officially began rehearsals on Monday morning.
However, with Dan having a somewhat earlier wake-up alarm than most, he’s revealed he’s finding keeping his energy up a little on the difficult side.
“First Strictly training session after getting up at 3am this morning,” he tweeted, alongside a photo of him lying face-down on the rehearsal room floor.
Fortunately, he was quick to insist that while he is already “shattered” from rehearsals, he also “absolutely loved” his first proper day of dancing.
Strictly fans will find out which of the show’s professionals he’ll be dancing with when the launch episode airs on Saturday 18 September, with live shows kicking off a week later on BBC One.
Joining Dan on the Strictly dance floor this time around are an eclectic group of celebrities.
McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comedy actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu were the first three to be announced, with CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former soap stars Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn also on the line-up.
Loose Women panellist Judi Love, Dragon’s Den expert Sara Davies and TikTok star Tilly Ramsay – best known as the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay – are also among the celebrities taking part, alongside actor Greg Wise and athletes Ugo Monye and Adam Peaty.
Meanwhile, EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis will make history as the first deaf contestant to ever take part in Strictly, with Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite competing as part of the show’s first male partnership.