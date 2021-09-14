The thought of getting glammed up to the max every week is enough of a draw for many celebrities who sign up for Strictly Come Dancing – but it seems that Nina Wadia is not one of them. Nina is one of 15 celebrities who’s set to throw on her dancing shoes and be put through her paces on the new series of Strictly. However, the EastEnders star has admitted the thought of getting “Strictly-fied” is something that fills her with dread. “I hate it!” she told reporters including HuffPost UK before filming began on this year’s Strictly launch. “I am very much a t-shirt and jeans girl.”

Ray Burmiston/BBC Nina Wadia is not looking forward to getting her glam on every week

She continued: “I do get dressed up for things I have to do, like TV appearances or if the character I’m playing in something demands it. “When I played Zainab Masood in EastEnders, I was like, ‘don’t worry about hair and makeup, just make Zainab as plain as possible’ because I don’t like sitting in the makeup chair for too long! I don’t like people pulling on my hair. And shiny things just scratch me and irritate me.” “So this is the best show for me, isn’t it?” she joked. “Really!”

Nina also said that her main motivation for taking part in Strictly was learning how to dance, and “improve on what I can do”. “I just don’t want to be too old to do it. I’m 52 and my joints hurt,” she said with a laugh, when asked why 2021 was the year she decided to sign up. Last month, Nina was revealed to be on the Strictly line-up during a reveal on Lorraine, something she admitted left her feeling “terrified”.