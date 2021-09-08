Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse has claimed female members of the judging panel face a double standard compared to their male counterparts.

Motsi is currently gearing up for her third year as a Strictly judge, where she’ll be reunited with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and new recruit Anton Du Beke, who was previously the show’s longest-serving professional dancer.

Looking ahead to the new series, Motsi discussed her relationship with Shirley, who has been Strictly’s head judge since 2017.

“I have a lot of respect for Shirley,” Motsi told OK! magazine. “She loves women who are capable of having their own energy because that is Shirley, and so she respects when she can see that someone’s working hard and has a good energy.”