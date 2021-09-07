John Whaite lets slip a #Strictly exclusive! 😱

Who would you like to see him partnered up with on the dance floor? 🕺 #Strickileaks#StephsPackedLunchpic.twitter.com/rrKhKyxYx3 — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) September 7, 2021

“They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels,” he continued, noting he’s “really hoping I get to do a dance in heels”. John added that it’s a “massive honour” for him to be dancing with a man on Strictly, telling Steph: “If I’d seen two lads or lasses dancing together on Saturday night TV and nobody made a fuss about it, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame for being gay. “I just hope there are kids out there watching who don’t even question it, who watch it and think, I am who I am and I’m comfortable with that, and I’m accepted and loved and can be loved for who I am. It’s a massive privilege.”