Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia has been announced as the 11th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Nina – whose credits include Goodness Gracious Me and Still Open All Hours, as well as playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap – was revealed as the latest addition to the line-up on Thursday morning.
She joked: “I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”
More recently, Nina appeared in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, and regularly presents Sunday Morning Live for the BBC.
Earlier this year, she received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, for her services to charity and entertainment.
The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.
Since then, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.
Also competing will be TikTok star and chef Tilly Ramsay, perhaps best known as the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, as well as Greg Wise, whose acting credits include Sense & Sensibility and The Crown.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in the autumn.