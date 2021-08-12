Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia has been announced as the 11th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Nina – whose credits include Goodness Gracious Me and Still Open All Hours, as well as playing Zainab Masood in the BBC soap – was revealed as the latest addition to the line-up on Thursday morning.

She joked: “I’ve always danced like nobody’s watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021.”