Judi Love has been announced as the 14th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star’s involvement in the hit dance show was announced during Friday’s edition of the ITV show.

Judi said: “I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time.”