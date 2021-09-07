Katie McGlynn Suffers What Might Be Strictly's Most Camp Injury Ever

Strictly Come Dancing newbie Katie McGlynn has confirmed she’s doing alright after sustaining a “minimal” injury in a glitterball-related incident.

Earlier this week, Katie was filming a video for the show’s social media channels when she suffered what may be the most camp injury in Strictly’s 17-year history.

While recording a sequence alongside one of the show’s staple mirrorballs, the former Coronation Street star kicked the prop – apparently thinking it was a plastic replica rather than the real thing – only to end up cutting her foot open.

Katie’s rep told the Mail Online: “During filming promotional content for Strictly, Katie accidentally sustained a small cut to her foot as a result of kicking a prop.

“The injury is minimal, doesn’t require any further attention and she is completely fine.”