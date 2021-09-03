Strictly Come Dancing Start Date Confirmed – And We Don’t Have Long To Wait

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed the start date of this year’s series – and the good news is we don’t have long to wait. The BBC dance show will return to our screens on Saturday 18 September with a spectacular launch show hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, which will see this year’s celebrities paired up with their professional dancers.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

The following week will see this year’s Strictly stars take to the floor for the first time to show off their moves with their professional dance partners. After the 2020 series of Strictly was trimmed down to nine weeks from the usual 13 due to the pandemic, fans will be pleased to hear that execs have confirmed there will be a regular run this year, although there will still be no Blackpool show. The judging panel will look different as once again Bruno Tonioli is unable to take part due to Covid restrictions preventing him from travelling back and forth from the US to judge both Strictly and its American counterpart Dancing With The Stars. Rather than going for three judges again like they did last year, Strictly bosses are bolstering the panel back up to four with the addition of Anton Du Beke. The long-serving professional dancer will sit alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.