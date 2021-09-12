Strictly Stars John Whaite, Adam Peaty And Tom Fletcher Strip To Show Off Their (Fake) Tan Lines Ahead Of New Series

With less than a week to go until the launch of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, this year’s celebs are gearing up for their dance floor debut. And this being Strictly, that means getting the all-important fake tan. Bake Off star John Whaite, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and McFly star Tom Fletcher have all been showing off their bronzed bodies on social media - but their near-naked displays of flesh has led to Adam and Tom being banned from Instagram for “sexual activity”. In one ‘offending’ snap Adam Peaty can be seen peeking out of a pop-up spray tan booth, appearing to be completely naked as co-star Tom preserves his modesty with a raised hand.

It’s @bbcstrictly time! Hope this doesn’t get removed this time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D0YSFdcGD7 — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) September 10, 2021

Adam posted the pic to his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the “violation” message he’d received soon after. It read: “Your photo was removed. We removed your photo because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity.” Adam wrote: “Great, removed for sexual activity! Mad how Instagram get to decide what I upload and what I don’t. Community guidelines should be your community.” He later shared the same photo to his Twitter page, writing: “It’s @bbcstrictly time! Hope this doesn’t get removed this time.” Tom posted another selfie to his Instagram page, as he held up a used, disposable thong to the camera.

The McFly singer wrote: “The Strictly spray tans have begun…and yes, I wore these 👙 @bbcstrictly 😎” Meanwhile, Bake Off star John Whaite also showed off his spray tan, sharing a Boomerang clip of himself pulling down his Calvin Klein thong to reveal his tan lines. He captioned the post: “I came prepared and brought my own thong for the strictly spray tan… Nat and Marie made this boy feel at home while they scrubbed me and sprayed me in the shade of Venetian Plus.”