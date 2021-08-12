EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been announced as the 12th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Rose plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap, and will make history as the first deaf contestant to take part on Strictly.
Her involvement in the hit dance show was announced in a video posted on EastEnders’ official Twitter page, in which she was interviewed by co-star and former Strictly finalist Emma Barton.
Rose said: “To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting... and a little bit scary. It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open!
“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”
Rose isn’t the only EastEnders alum to have signed up for Strictly this year, with Nina Wadia also on the line-up.
The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.
Since then, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.
Also competing will be TikTok star and chef Tilly Ramsay, perhaps best known as the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, as well as Greg Wise, whose acting credits include Sense & Sensibility and The Crown.