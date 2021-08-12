EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been announced as the 12th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Rose plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap, and will make history as the first deaf contestant to take part on Strictly.

Her involvement in the hit dance show was announced in a video posted on EastEnders’ official Twitter page, in which she was interviewed by co-star and former Strictly finalist Emma Barton.