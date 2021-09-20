Emma Thompson Had The Sauciest Response After Being Asked About The Strictly Curse

As a new series of Strictly Come Dancing rolls around each year, much is always made of the so-called ‘Strictly Curse’. However, it appears the curse – which refers to how some of the celebrities and pro dancers often split from their real-life partners while appearing on the show and sometimes get together – isn’t something Emma Thompson is taking too seriously. The Hollywood actor, who is married to Greg Wise, had the best response when asked about the curse during an interview, joking that she’d packed her husband off with condoms before training.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Greg Wise and Emma Thompson

In an interview with The Sun, Emma said: “I am worried about the Strictly curse, very much so. “I have put a packet of Durex into Greg’s good luck card. Just two. “But you don’t know, do you?” Saturday’s pre-recorded launch show saw Greg paired up with professional dancer Karen Hauer. Of their partnership, Emma said: “They haven’t got time for a lot of shagging, I hope, they’ll be so exhausted.”

Ray Burmiston/BBC Greg with his Strictly partner Karen Hauer