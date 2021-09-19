BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were overjoyed as the show’s first all-male couple was revealed during Saturday night’s launch. It had previously been confirmed former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite would be making Strictly history by dancing with a male professional for this year’s series. Saturday’s launch saw all 15 celebrities find out who their partners were, with John paired up with Johannes Radebe.

A cake reveal! It's only the launch show and John and Johannes' #Strictly story is already iconic. 🎂 @jojo_radebepic.twitter.com/imxCnKT8QI — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 18, 2021

John discovered the news in a pre-recorded VT, which saw Johannes emerge from a giant cake (we see what they did there) as he headed to a dance studio. And as fans saw them follow in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones – Strictly’s first same-sex couple in 2020 – there was jubilation on social media...

So happy! Representation matters so much! Go John & Johannes!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/szIPUn3loZ — PhilW (@philboze) September 18, 2021

john and johannes have my whole heart 💙 #strictly — Hamish Calvert (@HamishCalvert) September 18, 2021

I *need* Johannes and John to dance to a Lil Nas X track #Strictly — Cydney Yeates (@cydneyyeates) September 18, 2021

the first same sex male pairing on strictly, this shouldve happened so long ago. im so happy for john and johannes ❤🏳️‍🌈 #Strictlypic.twitter.com/Axgcf29zt0 — em 🍒 #teamvanity #teamelektra (@cherrysval) September 18, 2021

Got a really warm feeling in my tummy for john and Johannes hope they smash it #Strictly — Liz (@lizm1975) September 18, 2021

please tell me i’m not the only one who cried when John and Johannes got partnered 🥺😭 — chloe ミ☆ (@thatcherchlo_) September 18, 2021

I'm SOO excited for Johannes & John I can't speak!! #Strictly 🕺🏿🕺🏽 — Ballum's Swede Carrot Lime 🍬🥕🍈 (@TuftsandQuiffs) September 18, 2021

Well!!!! This John Waite (spelling? sorry) dancing with Johannes is BEAUTIFUL 😍❤💖♥💕💗 — MarianKeyes has written a sequel to RachelsHoliday (@MarianKeyes) September 18, 2021

anyway john and johannes <33 pic.twitter.com/Yf0zK0BJNL — amy 🌷 (@delucasleigh) September 18, 2021

Words can not express how happy I am it’s John and Johannes. Representation at its best #Strictly — Adam Towers (@Adam_Towers95) September 18, 2021

Writing on his Instagram Story after the news was revealed, John said: “It could only be this man. I love him. “If we get kicked out in week one, I’m still so proud of what we’ve achieved already. Love you @johannesradebe.” After receiving messages of support, John added: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, the kindness, the unquestioned support is hitting me hard. “It’s an honour to be doing this with the kind, loving, sensitive soul @johannesradebe. And we’ve already had too much fun...”

Ray BurmistonBBC John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are Strictly's first-ever all-male pairing