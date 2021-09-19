Strictly Come Dancing viewers were overjoyed as the show’s first all-male couple was revealed during Saturday night’s launch.
It had previously been confirmed former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite would be making Strictly history by dancing with a male professional for this year’s series.
Saturday’s launch saw all 15 celebrities find out who their partners were, with John paired up with Johannes Radebe.
John discovered the news in a pre-recorded VT, which saw Johannes emerge from a giant cake (we see what they did there) as he headed to a dance studio.
And as fans saw them follow in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones – Strictly’s first same-sex couple in 2020 – there was jubilation on social media...
Writing on his Instagram Story after the news was revealed, John said: “It could only be this man. I love him.
“If we get kicked out in week one, I’m still so proud of what we’ve achieved already. Love you @johannesradebe.”
After receiving messages of support, John added: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, the kindness, the unquestioned support is hitting me hard.
“It’s an honour to be doing this with the kind, loving, sensitive soul @johannesradebe. And we’ve already had too much fun...”
John also encouraged fans to “raise a mug of coffee” for Strictly’s first deaf contestant, EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, for “breaking down barriers and tackling stereotypes”.
The actor, who plays Frankie Lewis on the BBC soap, has been paired with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice for the series.
The newly-formed couples will be taking to the floor for their first competitive performances in next week’s first live show, airing on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One.