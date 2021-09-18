It does feel good having Strictly Come Dancing back on our screens, doesn’t it?

The hit BBC dance show made its long-awaited return on Saturday night for its annual pre-recorded launch, with the live shows set to begin next weekend.

As ever, the launch served as a taster for what we can expect in the coming weeks, and we also discovered which of this year’s professional dancers the 15 celebrity contestants have each been paired with.

Over the course of the show, we learned that reigning champion Oti Mabuse – who has won the past two years of Strictly – will be dancing with rugby player Ugo Monye this time around, while last year’s runners up Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez have been paired with Greg Wise and Katie McGlynn, respectively.