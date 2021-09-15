Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed that one of this year’s professional dancers has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday evening, The Sun reported that the new series was “in chaos” after a pro dancer tested positive last week, the day after filming this year’s pre-recorded launch show.

Although they did not name the dancer in question, the tabloid said that during filming the pro in question was partnered with one of this year’s 15 celebrity contestants.

Fortunately, they reported that their celebrity partner tested negative for Covid, and may now be given a different partner, at least for their first week of live shows, which begin airing on Saturday 25 September.