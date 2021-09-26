John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made their long-awaited debut on the Strictly Come Dancing floor during Saturday night’s show… and didn’t they do an excellent job?

The Great British Bake Off winner and his professional partner are the first pairing made up of two male dancers to ever compete in the long-running BBC series.

During Saturday night’s live show, they delivered their first routine of the new season, performing an intense Tango to Blue Monday by New Order.

The two took to the floor in matching black tuxedos, and won over the judges, who gave them an impressive 30 points of a possible 40.