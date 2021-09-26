John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made their long-awaited debut on the Strictly Come Dancing floor during Saturday night’s show… and didn’t they do an excellent job?
The Great British Bake Off winner and his professional partner are the first pairing made up of two male dancers to ever compete in the long-running BBC series.
During Saturday night’s live show, they delivered their first routine of the new season, performing an intense Tango to Blue Monday by New Order.
The two took to the floor in matching black tuxedos, and won over the judges, who gave them an impressive 30 points of a possible 40.
John and Johannes’ score put them in joint second place on the leaderboard on the night, alongside Olympian Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones.
The pair also received glowing reviews from those watching along on social media:
John and Johannes also got the seal of approval from celebrities including Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, who previously competed as part of Dancing On Ice’s first ever same-sex partnership.
However, the top performance of the night came from TV presenter AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington, who is making his Strictly debut in 2021.
The two landed not just the highest score of the night for their Jive routine, but the highest score for any week one performance since 2005.
At the end of Saturday night’s show, there was no public vote, with all 15 of the celebrities making it through to next week, after which viewers will help determine the two stars who end up in the first dance-off of the series.
Find out how the cast gets on when Strictly returns to our screens on Saturday night at 6.45pm.