Greg Wise Addresses The 'Strictly Curse' Question After Wife Emma Thompson's Saucy Comment

After his wife Emma Thompson’s saucy comments about the Strictly Come Dancing ‘curse’, it was only a matter of time before Greg Wise was pressed about the matter. Sure enough, that moment came as he made an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Monday. Greg and Emma made headlines last week when the Cruella star joked she’d packed her husband off to rehearsals for the BBC ballroom show with a condom.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Greg Wise and Emma Thompson

When asked about the so-called ‘Strictly Curse’ – which refers to how some of the celebrities and pro dancers often split from their real-life partners while appearing on the show and sometimes get together – Greg insisted he was “too old” and “too tired” for any extracurricular activity after training. “We’re 26 years in now, I think any of that kind of shenanigans… we’re told old, we haven’t got the energy,” he told host Steph McGovern. “I’ve just the energy to do a step-ball change, I can’t do anything else, really.” However, that’s not quite true, as Greg has been busy making packed lunches for him and dance partner Karen Hauer. The professional dancer revealed: “He cooks food for me. He does all the packed lunches… We had scallops and tuna. Today we had chicken with amazing root vegetables.” Greg added: “Tomorrow is halibut on a bed of lentils and spinach.”

BBC/Guy Levy Greg and dance partner Karen Hauer on the first Strictly live show