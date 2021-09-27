Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher is already looking ahead to his ballroom comeback, after being forced to miss this week’s upcoming live show due to Covid-19.
On Sunday evening, the BBC confirmed that Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden had tested positive for coronavirus and would need to self-isolate.
Because of this, they will not be appearing in the second of this year’s live shows, but will be allowed to return to Strictly the following week.
Following the news, Amy shared a post on her Instagram page, assuring her followers that she was not experiencing Covid symptoms.
“Unfortunately Tom and I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home,” she wrote.
“I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the Strictly dance floor for the live show in week three!
“Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!”
Clearly keeping his spirits up, Tom – who had been on tour with his band McFly until he tested positive for Covid – then commented: “Rest up partner. We’ve got to pull something special out of the bag for week 3.”
A BBC spokesperson said: “Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid-19. The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.
“While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”
Tom and Amy were the first of this year’s Strictly couples to perform on Saturday night, earning 21 points from the judges for their Cha Cha Cha routine.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.