Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher is already looking ahead to his ballroom comeback, after being forced to miss this week’s upcoming live show due to Covid-19. On Sunday evening, the BBC confirmed that Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden had tested positive for coronavirus and would need to self-isolate. Because of this, they will not be appearing in the second of this year’s live shows, but will be allowed to return to Strictly the following week. Following the news, Amy shared a post on her Instagram page, assuring her followers that she was not experiencing Covid symptoms.

Guy Levy/BBC Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher on the Strictly dance floor

“Unfortunately Tom and I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home,” she wrote. “I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the Strictly dance floor for the live show in week three! “Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!”