Strictly's Dan Walker Says Daughter Had Sweetest Reaction To First Dance: 'One Of The Highlights Of My Life'

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker has revealed his teenage daughter’s adorable reaction to his first performance on the show at the weekend. The BBC Breakfast presenter took to the floor with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova to perform a Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love from The Blues Brothers. The pair impressed the judges and were awarded 24 points out of a possible 40, sitting in joint fourth place on the leaderboard. Speaking on Monday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, Dan described how seeing his daughter in tears in the audience was “one of the highlights of my entire life”.

Guy Levy/BBC Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker on the Strictly floor

He recalled: “I sat down on the chair with Nadiya and she sort of said, ‘Well done. You did really well’. “And then I looked across to where Tess normally is, that’s where my wife and my daughter were sitting, and Suzi had tears pouring out of her eyes. Like, proper tears of joy, and she gave me this lovely little wave to say, ‘Well done, dad’. “That was one of the highlights of my entire life because she absolutely loved it and she’s the one – and her brother and sister – that’s why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.” “So, that for me was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that was what it was all about,” Dan added.

Ray Burmiston/BBC Dan and Nadiya scored 24/40 for their first dance