David M. Benett via Getty Images Emma Thompson and Greg Wise

As Greg appeared on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain alongside professional partner Karen Hauer, Alastair couldn’t help but bring up Emma’s comments. “Can we talk condoms?” he said, as Greg and Karen burst out laughing. “Well, your wife helped you pack and put a couple of condoms in your luggage,” the former Labour spin doctor continued. Greg said: “My wife, as you know, is a great gag-meister. And so, the whole Strictly curse thing, to put it into some form of perspective, send it off with a really good gag!”