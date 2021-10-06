Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise faced a grilling from Good Morning Britain guest host Alastair Campbell as to whether his wife Emma Thompson had really packed him off to rehearsals with a condom.
The Cruella star made headlines last month when she addressed the so-called Strictly “curse” in an interview, after being asked if she was worried about Greg getting too close to his dance partner.
Speaking to The Sun, Emma said: “I am worried about the Strictly curse, very much so.
“I have put a packet of Durex into Greg’s good luck card. Just two. But you don’t know, do you?”
As Greg appeared on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain alongside professional partner Karen Hauer, Alastair couldn’t help but bring up Emma’s comments.
“Can we talk condoms?” he said, as Greg and Karen burst out laughing.
“Well, your wife helped you pack and put a couple of condoms in your luggage,” the former Labour spin doctor continued.
Greg said: “My wife, as you know, is a great gag-meister. And so, the whole Strictly curse thing, to put it into some form of perspective, send it off with a really good gag!”
The Sense & Sensibility star previously insisted he was “too old” and “too tired” for any extracurricular activity after training.
“We’re 26 years in now, I think any of that kind of shenanigans… we’re told old, we haven’t got the energy,” he told Steph’s Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern.
“I’ve just the energy to do a step-ball change, I can’t do anything else, really.”
Emma also delighted Strictly fans when she was spotted in the audience as Greg and Karen performed for the first time together last month.
This week, the pair will be taking to the floor to perform a James Bond-inspired Paso Doble for the annual Movie Week special – and it turns out it’s not the actor’s first brush with playing 007.
