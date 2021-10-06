Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise has revealed he previously met with James Bond producers ahead of his 007-inspired performance this weekend.

Greg is set to channel Bond when he and his partner Karen Hauer take to the floor during Strictly’s Movie Week special on Saturday night, and disclosed during an interview on It Takes Two that this isn’t his first brush with the long-running spy franchise.

“When I was 28 and I was doing a film where I had a big moustache, I met the producers for Bond,” he told host Rylan Clark-Neal.

“And about two weeks later – these are the days of faxes – I got a fax from a journalist at the Sunday Times saying ‘Mr Wise, I understand you’re training with the special forces for your upcoming role as James Bond’.”

When Rylan questioned where he actually was at that time, Greg joked: “Probably in Loughborough.”

Greg then said he was looking forward to playing James Bond “for one night only, which is the best way to be Bond I think”.