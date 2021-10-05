BBC / Guy Levy The stars of this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing is off to Hollywood this Saturday as the show hosts its annual Movie Week special.

In anticipation of the third live show, bosses have revealed the full list of songs and dances the 14 remaining couples will be performing to, and it’s fair to say there’s something for everyone.

Among the films the contestants will be paying homage to are Avatar, Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, Titanic and an obligatory Back To The Future tribute from McFly’s Tom Fletcher.

Meanwhile, Sara Davies appears to have drawn a bit of short straw as she’ll be dancing a routine inspired by Shrek, and Greg Wise will be channelling James Bond for the night.