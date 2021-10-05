Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood Admits He And Former Pro Dancer Brendan Cole ‘Hated Each Other’

There’s still no love lost between Craig Revel Horwood and former professional dancer Brendan Cole, it seems.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has admitted he “locked horns” with Brendan during his 13 years on the BBC dance show before he was sacked in 2018.

In a new interview, Craig revealed he did offer an olive branch to Brendan after he was axed but his attempt to mend their rift didn’t go to plan.

“We did lock horns” Craig admitted on Kate Thornton’s podcast White Wine Question Time.

“I invited him around two years ago to my house. I hadn’t spoken to him for years. I thought ’wouldn’t it be nice to see Brendan, just to see if he’s working...”

“What a bitch,” Kate laughed.

Craig added: “Oh god this is going out to people isn’t it. Anyway he had an electric car. He was showing that off.

He then added: “We hated each other.”