Strictly's Nina Wadia Shares Her True Feelings On Being First Out: 'I Was Gutted'

BBC Nina Wadia and Neil Jones on It Takes Two

“I had so much more to give,” Nina explained. “And I wanted to spend so much more time with [Neil], more than my husband.” She added: “I mean I loved it, I actually really enjoyed the Tango, I had great fun doing it, so I was really disappointed because it’s technically a very hard dance to do. But yeah, it is what it is.” Neil said: “She worked really hard at it, and at the beginning of the week it was hard, you started falling in love with the dance. “And it’s just one of those things it can happen to anyone. It’s easy to just go wrong slightly, that happened. But she still did such a great performance.”

BBC / Guy Levy Nina Wadia and Neil Jones performing the Tango

Nina then told the host: “One of the bits of advice that Neil gave me was, no matter what happens, you just carry on, you just enjoy it and so I did.” After their exit, Nina and Neil also poked fun at their early exit (and claims from some viewers that they were “robbed”) on her TikTok page: