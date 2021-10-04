Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has shrugged off speculation about “tension” between himself and his celebrity partner Katie McGlynn.
After Gorka and Katie delivered their second performance of the series on Saturday night, several media outlets published stories about supposed “tension” between the pair, based on comments from viewers on Twitter.
In Sunday night’s show, Katie and Nina Wadia found themselves in the first dance-off of the series, with the former Coronation Street star being saved by the judges.
Having made it through to the next stage of the contest, Gorka shared a celebratory message on his Instagram page, and took a moment to address some of his detractors.
“Well… that was intense,” he wrote after Sunday’s results show aired. “Not the best feeling to be in the dance off but I couldn’t be prouder of you @KatiexMcGlynn and how you gave your everything on that floor.
“Sorry to see @Mr_NJonesofficial and @Nina.Wadia leave, they had so much to give to the show… Thank you to everybody who voted and supported us it means the world. We’ll keep working hard and giving our best.”
He added: “And to those who think that we aren’t getting on keep thinking it.”
Katie then wrote in the comments: “We’ve got this!!! Thanks for being the best partner, and bring on MOVIE WEEK!”
Next week, Strictly will air its annual Movie Week special, with the 14 remaining couples performing new routines accompanied by songs made famous on the big screen.
Saturday night will also hopefully see the return of Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden to the ballroom, after they were forced to take a week off when they tested positive for Covid-19.