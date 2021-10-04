Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has shrugged off speculation about “tension” between himself and his celebrity partner Katie McGlynn.

After Gorka and Katie delivered their second performance of the series on Saturday night, several media outlets published stories about supposed “tension” between the pair, based on comments from viewers on Twitter.

In Sunday night’s show, Katie and Nina Wadia found themselves in the first dance-off of the series, with the former Coronation Street star being saved by the judges.

Having made it through to the next stage of the contest, Gorka shared a celebratory message on his Instagram page, and took a moment to address some of his detractors.