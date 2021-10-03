Gordon Ramsay showed his softer side on Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing after he was moved to tears by his daughter Tilly’s performance. The TV chef was in the audience of the most recent live show, which saw Tilly and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin finish joint top of the week two leaderboard. The couple had performed a Charleston for the judges, which ended up scoring 34 points out of a possible 40. After they had finished dancing, the camera cut to show her parents’ reaction, with Gordon seen wiping away tears as he and wife Tana cheered and applauded.

Awwww Gordon Ramsay's been peeling onions in the #Strictly Ballroom. 🧅 pic.twitter.com/qzkJWjhkuB — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 2, 2021

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, who was bottom last week, was also awarded 34 for her foxtrot with Aljaž Škorjanec. Saturday’s totals are being combined with the scores from last week and then one couple will be eliminated on Sunday following a public vote. Overall, Tilly and Nikita finished fourth on the combined leaderboard with a total of 55 points out of 80, after their Waltz last week scored 21.

BBC Gordon Ramsay was seen in tears in the Strictly audience

The week one and two leaderboard was topped by AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington with a total of 65 points. After the show had finished, Gordon posted on Instagram about how “proud” he was of Tilly. Sharing a photo of her and Nikita, he wrote: “What an amazing performance tonight @bbcstrictly lines are open @tillyramsay @nikita__kuzmin so proud well done.”

It also looked as if Gordon had caught the Strictly bug himself, as he also posted a series of photos of him on the dancefloor.

Instagram Gordon passed out on the Strictly dancefloor