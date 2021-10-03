Nina Wadia has become the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The former EastEnders star and her dance partner Neil Jones lost a dance-off with Hollyoaks actor Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez on Sunday night’s results show.
Nina had scored just 18 points out of 40 for her Tango on Saturday and was voted off after head judge Shirley Ballas was given the casting vote.
Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse also both voted to keep Katie and Gorka, with Anton Du Beke the only judge choosing to save Nina and Neil.
Shirley said: “Well this is one of the closest battles I think we’ve ever had in a dance off. Both couples upped their game. Both couples were absolutely delightful to watch. Neither couple had mistakes so I’ve decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka.”
When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Nina said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”
Neil was then asked if he had any words for his partner, adding: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else. You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple - you’ve got both husbands here tonight!
“It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”
AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington topped the overall leaderboard for the first two weeks.
However, Tilly Ramsay’s Charleston received the joint top score on Saturday alongside Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies’ Foxtrot.
Next week the remaining 14 couples will perform in this year’s Movie Week special.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.