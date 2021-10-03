Sara Davies found herself sitting at the top of this week’s Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after a huge reversal of fortune.

The Dragon’s Den star was sat at the bottom of the pile last week after her debut performance on the dancefloor failed to impress the judges.

However, Sara and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec bounced back from their Cha Cha to become this week’s joint highest scorers.

The pair picked up 34 points for their Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me on Saturday night.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood described the dance as “absolutely wonderful”.

The score was only rivalled by Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored the same for their Charleston, which had her father Gordon in tears as he watched in the studio audience.