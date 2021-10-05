John Whaite’s fiancé Paul Atkins has said he is not concerned about the so-called Strictly Come Dancing “curse” striking their 13-year relationship. The Strictly “curse” refers to the fact several cast members have split from their real-life partners while appearing on the show, with many then getting together with their dance partners. However, Paul has insisted that former Great British Bake Off winner John is too exhausted from training for the BBC ballroom show to be up to anything else.

Channel 4 Paul Atkins and John Whaite

Paul was pressed on the matter by Steph McGovern as he appeared on Channel 4′s Steph’s Packed Lunch on Tuesday alongside John, who is the show’s resident chef. He said: “If you could see him at the end of the day after a full day’s rehearsing, he can barely walk so there’s no room for anything else. “He crawls through the door at the end of the day.” John and his professional dance partner Johannes Radebe have made a huge impression on both viewers and the judges since debuting as the show’s first male pairing last month. The two finished joint-second on the leaderboard last weekend, picking up 31 points out of 40 for their Cha Cha to Years & Years’ Starstruck.

Guy Levy/BBC John and and dance partner Johannes Radebe