Adam Peaty Hits Out At ‘Gossip’ After Viewers Think He ‘Almost Kisses’ His Strictly Partner Katya Jones

BBC Strictly Come Dancing

Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?! 👀 #Strictly#AdamPeatypic.twitter.com/bWqgZGgm8H — Catrin Newman (@catrinnewman) October 16, 2021

Even Adam’s girlfriend Eiri Munro shared her reaction to the moment in a TikTok clip of her pretending to cry, which she captioned “watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman live on TV”. As the ‘crying’ intensifies, Eiri throws her head back, adding: “Finding out 10 million people also watched it live”.

Adam Peaty’s girlfriend is on TikTok and has a great sense of humour about the whole thing pic.twitter.com/nsFUZrCq73 — Dora Somerville (@doraexploring) October 16, 2021

On Sunday, Adam hit out at the reaction, labelling it “gossip” which had “real life consequences”. “My favourite dance so far,” he tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it. “To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. “I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

My favourite dance so far 🇦🇷 Thankyou to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it 🙏🏼 To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy ⚡️🖤 pic.twitter.com/qa8TamcNDY — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 17, 2021