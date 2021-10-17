Greg Wise is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The actor is the third star to be voted off the BBC dance show following the exits of Katie McGlyn last week and Nina Wadia the week before.
Greg, who is married to fellow actor Emma Thompson, faced Loose Women’s Judi Love in Sunday night’s dreaded dance-off.
After both couples performed their routines for a second time, all the judges except head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Judi and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.
Craig Revel Horwood said: “The judges have been given this opportunity to save the better dancer and, for me, the better dancer tonight is Judi and Graziano.’
Motsi Mabuse said: “In the dance off I feel like both couples made mistakes and they were quite clear, but I feel that one couple recovered a little bit better with the situation. So I’m going to save Judi and Graziano.”
Anton Du Beke also chose to save Judi and Graziano, saying: “I felt that the nerves got to both of the couples in the dance off, which is not surprising really, and they both made quite a lot of mistakes, but one couple maintained an element of composure through the dance and that would be Judi and Graziano.”
With three votes to Judi and Graziano, it meant they had won the majority vote and Greg and Karen would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Greg and Karen.
“Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen,” Shirley said.
When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Greg said: “I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me.”
Karen was then asked if she had any words for her partner and said: “It has been a blast. Thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it.’
The remaining eleven couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One.