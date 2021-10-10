Strictly Come Dancing star Katie McGlynn has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s series.
Following their performance in Movies Week, the soap star and her partner Gorka Marquez found themselves in the bottom two, alongside comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.
In Sunday night’s results show, both couples performed their routines again in a bid to hold onto their place in the competition.
Eventually the judges opted to save the Loose Women panellist, although it was not a unanimous decision.
Craig Revel Horwood was first to vote, saving Judi and Graziano as he felt they “shone brighter in the performance”.
Motsi Mabuse agreed, stating: “ I am just going to go with the overall positive picture which was more dance intensive, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”
However, Anton Du Beke felt differently, and voiced his opinion that Katie should stay in the contest.
“I thought that both the couples danced very very well, their performances they gave this evening were very very strong,” Anton explained.
“I just felt that one couple was cleaner than the other, and one couple made a very slight mistake. Because of that I am going to save Katie and Gorka.”
This meant the decision fell to head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “This is always a tough part of the job.
“Both couples gave it their very very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances. I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”
After her elimination, Katie told Tess Daly: “I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.
“Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend. Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun.”
In Saturday night’s live show, Olympian Adam Peaty fell to the bottom of the leaderboard when it came to judges’ scores, but he secured enough votes from the public to save him from the dance-off.
Following Katie’s exit, 13 couples remain in this year’s series of Strictly, which returns for the fourth live show of the series on Saturday night on BBC One.