BBC/Guy Levy The Strictly couples pictured ahead of their Movie Week performances

Strictly Come Dancing star Katie McGlynn has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s series. Following their performance in Movies Week, the soap star and her partner Gorka Marquez found themselves in the bottom two, alongside comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima. In Sunday night’s results show, both couples performed their routines again in a bid to hold onto their place in the competition. Eventually the judges opted to save the Loose Women panellist, although it was not a unanimous decision.

BBC/Guy Levy Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn

Craig Revel Horwood was first to vote, saving Judi and Graziano as he felt they “shone brighter in the performance”. Motsi Mabuse agreed, stating: “ I am just going to go with the overall positive picture which was more dance intensive, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.” However, Anton Du Beke felt differently, and voiced his opinion that Katie should stay in the contest. “I thought that both the couples danced very very well, their performances they gave this evening were very very strong,” Anton explained. “I just felt that one couple was cleaner than the other, and one couple made a very slight mistake. Because of that I am going to save Katie and Gorka.” This meant the decision fell to head judge Shirley Ballas, who said: “This is always a tough part of the job. “Both couples gave it their very very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances. I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

BBC/Guy Levy Graziano Di Prima and Judi Love were saved by the judges