BBC/Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing aired its Movie Week special on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing took its annual trip to Hollywood on Saturday for this year’s Movie Week special, with the 14 remaining couples channelling some iconic big-screen characters for the night. For a lucky few, this meant paying homage to films like James Bond, Titanic and Pirates Of The Caribbean. Meanwhile, others ended up raiding the dressing up box for what ended up being one of Strictly’s most surreal Movie Weeks ever. Fresh from topping the leaderboard last week, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies was tasked with paying tribute to Shrek, undergoing a very dramatic makeover for her Princess Fiona-inspired number. She and partner Aljaž Škorjanec performed a Samba routine in full costume to Best Years Of Our Life from the hit children’s film soundtrack, and got 7s across the board from the judging panel.

That was nothing compared to Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, who were transformed into Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy for their Quickstep performance. Dancing to an especially enthusiastic version of The Muppet Show theme tune from the Strictly (by the way, we’re pretty sure that was a TV show last time we checked, but we’ll let it slide), the two received mixed responses, ending up with a score of 25. And to think, we were just getting over Dianne’s nightmarish Simpsons routine from last year’s series...

We should give a shout-out to Ugo Monye, too, after he channelled one of Disney’s more recent iconic characters for one of the stand-out tracks from Moana. Serving up a family-friendly Couple’s Choice number (and showcasing some rather luscious locks it has to be said), he and Oti Mabuse landed one of the highest scores of the evening on 31 points.

And then… there was Adam Peaty. The Olympic gold medalist performed a number inspired by Avatar with his partner Katya Jones, sporting some rather revealing Na’vi outfits for their Rumba routine, which marked the first time this dance had been performed in this series. Sadly, though, the judges were less than impressed, and Adam and Katya ending up landing at the bottom of the leaderboard for the first time, with a mark of just 20 points out of a possible 40.