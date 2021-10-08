Sophie Ellis-Bextor Claims 'Emotional Support' Would Have 'Improved' Strictly Experience

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has elaborated further about her Strictly Come Dancing experience, after making headlines with comments she made about her time on the show. The Murder On The Dancefloor singer made it to the final of Strictly back in 2013, and while she has fond memories of her stint on the BBC dance show, she’s admitted she paid “quite a heavy price” for appearing on it. In an extract from her forthcoming autobiography, Sophie revealed that her time on Strictly put a strain on her relationship with her husband, fellow musician Richard Jones, leading them to seek marriage counselling. Speaking to Lorraine on Friday morning, Sophie was asked about her time on Strictly, admitting that the long periods of time she and Richard were apart led to their marital “wobble”.

John Phillips via Getty Images Sophie on the Strictly red carpet in 2013

“For us, the separation was the first thing to give us a wobble, we like doing things together and sharing experiences” Sophie explained. “And actually Brendan [Cole, her professional partner] was brilliant. He said, ‘involve your friends, involve your family’, which I did, and whenever they could they’d come along to rehearsals and all that kind of stuff. “But it’s a very intense experience, and for Richard, he did struggle with aspects of it, which, obviously, in turn made me struggle with aspects. But he did get counselling and support which allowed us both to enjoy it a lot more.” Sophie added: “I think Strictly’s got so much about it that’s glorious and joyful, but I think if they just had a little bit of emotional support it would have definitely improved my experience. But I only speak for myself, obviously. And there are still a lot of happy memories for us.” The BBC declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones