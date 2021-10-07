John Whaite Reveals Plans For New Strictly Come Dancing-Inspired Tattoo

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has revealed he hopes to get a tattoo to commemorate his performance in last week’s live show.
John and his dancing partner Johannes Radebe found themselves in joint second place on the leaderboard on Saturday night, having already made history as the first partnership made up of two men to compete on Strictly.
Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, the former Great British Bake Off winner shared his hopes to mark the occasion with a brand new tattoo.
“I had the best night and even though we had a little gag, I am going to get one of those little planets tattooed because that night I felt like I had been born,” he said.
Explaining why dancing the Cha Cha with Johannes meant so much to him, John explained: “All my life I’ve had that voice saying, ‘Don’t be too flamboyant, don’t be too camp’.
“And then we went and we were camp and flamboyant and people loved it so I have to get a tattoo. It’s going to appear. It’s going to be there.”
John and Johannes are the second same-sex pairing to compete in Strictly, following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who performed last year, but had their time on the show cut short when Katya tested positive for Covid-19.
Ahead of his dance floor debut last month, John said: “If I’d seen two lads or lasses dancing together on Saturday night TV and nobody made a fuss about it, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame for being gay.
“I just hope there are kids out there watching who don’t even question it, who watch it and think, I am who I am and I’m comfortable with that, and I’m accepted and loved and can be loved for who I am. It’s a massive privilege.”
Strictly continues on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.