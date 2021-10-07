John Whaite Reveals Plans For New Strictly Come Dancing-Inspired Tattoo

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has revealed he hopes to get a tattoo to commemorate his performance in last week’s live show. John and his dancing partner Johannes Radebe found themselves in joint second place on the leaderboard on Saturday night, having already made history as the first partnership made up of two men to compete on Strictly. Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two, the former Great British Bake Off winner shared his hopes to mark the occasion with a brand new tattoo.

“I had the best night and even though we had a little gag, I am going to get one of those little planets tattooed because that night I felt like I had been born,” he said. Explaining why dancing the Cha Cha with Johannes meant so much to him, John explained: “All my life I’ve had that voice saying, ‘Don’t be too flamboyant, don’t be too camp’. “And then we went and we were camp and flamboyant and people loved it so I have to get a tattoo. It’s going to appear. It’s going to be there.”

BBC/Guy Levy John Whaite and Johannes Radebe performing on Strictly