Strictly Come Dancing’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe set the floor on fire as they performed their first routine on Saturday night, but there was one element of it the TV chef was initially disappointed by. The pair finished second on the leaderboard during the first live show of the series with their stylish Tango set to New Order’s Blue Monday. However, John wasn’t too enamoured with his costume when he first set eyes on it.

BBC/Guy Levy John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Revealing his original disappointment at seeing his suit and roll neck combo, John told Steph’s Packed Lunch on Monday: “When we first got the outfits I was a bit gutted because I’d been working on my hot body for 18 months and I was thinking I don’t want to be head to toe in black, I want to be Adam Peaty with my boobs out. “But when I watched the dance back I appreciated the kind of majesty.” John and Johannes, who make up Strictly’s first-ever all-male partnership, said they had been overwhelmed with support after their first performance. “It’s been wonderful,” John said. “It was a historic moment in Strictly, it was a historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community. “The acceptance and the love and kindness has been overwhelming.” An emotional Johannes added: “It feels amazing. John on Saturday was absolutely incredible, but that moment for both of us meant I whole lot. I know a lot of people resonated with it, we’re here for it.”

Ray BurmistonBBC The pair are Strictly's first-ever all-male partnership