Brendan Cole Addresses Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Heartbreaking' Comments About Appearing On Strictly

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole has admitted he found it “heartbreaking” to hear Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s recent account of appearing on the show.

Brendan and Sophie were paired together on Strictly back in 2013, where they made it through to the final of the show.

In an extract from her upcoming autobiography, the Murder On The Dancefloor singer admitted she’d paid “quit a heavy price” for appearing on the show, as it put a strain on her marriage.

Sophie – who is married to musician Richard Jones – claimed: “[He] became unusually insistent on knowing where I was all the time. If I didn’t reply to a text, he’d spiral.

“Supporting me in all that I do usually came so easily to him, but with Strictly I think he was just waiting for it to end. He’d message me all day when I was rehearsing, extra keen to know my schedule.

“We would argue when I was home about how distracted I was and about whether I’d get through to the next week.

“He just felt as if I might slip into a new life that left our family behind. I had no such desire, but was too spent at the end of the day to give the reassurance he needed. I think the only real reassurance could come with the show finishing.”