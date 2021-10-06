Tom Fletcher Celebrates Leaving Isolation Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing Comeback

Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher is celebrating being back out in the world, after being forced to isolate when he contracted coronavirus.
Following their first performance two weeks ago, Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden both tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they were forced to miss last week’s live show while they self-isolated.
After isolating away from his wife Giovanna Fletcher and their three sons for the past 10 days, the excited McFly singer revealed on Wednesday morning that his time in isolation had come to an end.
Sharing a jubilant selfie at the wheel of his car, Tom told his followers he was “back on the school drop-off”, and it looked like he couldn’t be happier about it.
He accompanied the snap with a blast of Soul II Soul’s Back To Life.
Prior to this, Tom revealed that he and Amy were still hard at work ahead of their return to the Strictly dance floor – albeit remotely.
He posted footage of himself and Amy rehearsing from their respective homes on his Instagram page, writing: “Isolation is NOT stopping team #MCFLOWDEN on MOVIE WEEK! Can’t wait to do this dance on Saturday! Giving it everything I’ve got.”
As fans of McFly might have already guessed, Tom and Amy will be paying homage to Back To The Future with their Movie Week routine, the film’s protagonist having inspired the band’s name.
The pair will be performing a Jive to the song Johnny B Goode, with other films being referenced during the show including James Bond, Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, Titanic and… erm… Shrek.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.