Tom Fletcher Celebrates Leaving Isolation Ahead Of Strictly Come Dancing Comeback

Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher is celebrating being back out in the world, after being forced to isolate when he contracted coronavirus.

Following their first performance two weeks ago, Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden both tested positive for Covid-19, meaning they were forced to miss last week’s live show while they self-isolated.

After isolating away from his wife Giovanna Fletcher and their three sons for the past 10 days, the excited McFly singer revealed on Wednesday morning that his time in isolation had come to an end.

Sharing a jubilant selfie at the wheel of his car, Tom told his followers he was “back on the school drop-off”, and it looked like he couldn’t be happier about it.