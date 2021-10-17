Yeah Adam Peaty’s Girlfriend Noticed Him ‘Almost Kissing’ His Strictly Partner Katya Jones After Their Argentine Tango Too

Adam Peaty impressed with his Argentine Tango on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, but it was the very end of the dance that had everyone talking.
As the Olympic swimmer and Katya Jones embraced after they’d finished their routine, he appeared to lean in and “almost kiss” the professional dancer.
The pair’s efforts might have got the thumbs up from all four judges, but we’re not sure his girlfriend Eiri Munro was quite as impressed.
Viewers didn’t waste any time in sharing the moment on social media…
And it wasn’t long until Eiri also shared her reaction, sharing a TikTok clip of her pretending to cry, which she captioned “watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman live on TV”.
As the ‘crying’ intensifies, Eiri throws her head back, adding: “Finding out 10 million people also watched it live”.
Earlier this week, Adam admitted that Eiri had been left unimpressed after he missed his son’s first birthday because of his Strictly training and filming commitments.
He confessed: “It didn’t go down too well but that’s the difficult thing when you do this, everyone has to understand.”
Adam and Eiri met on Tinder at the start of 2020, and she fell pregnant with their son just weeks later.
In 2018, Katya was famously pictured kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh behind her husband and his girlfriend’s back.
Ten months later she announced she’d split from fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones.