Yeah Adam Peaty’s Girlfriend Noticed Him ‘Almost Kissing’ His Strictly Partner Katya Jones After Their Argentine Tango Too

Adam Peaty impressed with his Argentine Tango on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, but it was the very end of the dance that had everyone talking.

As the Olympic swimmer and Katya Jones embraced after they’d finished their routine, he appeared to lean in and “almost kiss” the professional dancer.

The pair’s efforts might have got the thumbs up from all four judges, but we’re not sure his girlfriend Eiri Munro was quite as impressed.

Viewers didn’t waste any time in sharing the moment on social media…