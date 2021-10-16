AJ Odudu Reveals How Kai Widdrington Helped Her Overcome Strictly Struggles

Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Odudu has admitted she’s been feeling the pressure behind the scenes of the hit show.

AJ emerged as a frontrunner the first moment she and her professional partner Kai Widdrington stepped onto the dance floor, and is currently tied with John Whaite for the average highest scores of the series.

However, while she’s been nailing it during live shows, the TV presenter has revealed that she feels “completely out of her comfort zone” during rehearsals.

“It’s one of those things where you feel like you are confident and then you get into the process and all of the self-doubt seeps in,” she told The Sun.

“Especially at the beginning of the week when you are given a new dance, you’re thrown completely out of your comfort zone.

“You just don’t think you’re capable. You just don’t know it’s possible. I definitely do feel nervous and then I feel the pressure and start to tremble.

“But there’s something magic about the Strictly ballroom, that as soon as your name is called, you get that tingly sensation and it suddenly becomes exciting, even though the whole build-up to the moment is really nerve-racking.”