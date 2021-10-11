Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu has dismissed speculation that she and professional Kai Widdrington are anything more than dance partners.
AJ and Kai have emerged as early frontrunners in this year’s series of Strictly, and last week won huge praise for their American Smooth routine inspired by the film The Bodyguard.
Following the performance, many fans of the show picked up on the chemistry between AJ and her partner, with tabloid reports subsequently suggesting that they were “falling for” one another behind the scenes.
However, AJ has insisted that any sparks flying between herself and Kai were only a part of their Strictly performance.
During an interview on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show on Monday, the host said: “Some of the newspapers are trying to allude – and I think everyone is hoping and praying – that maybe, romance…?”
When Zoe then picked up on AJ’s “giggling”, the former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side insisted: “I’m just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week.”
AJ added: “I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!”
“Bit of roleplay there, that’s how it all begins,” Zoe then joked, getting a laugh out of the Strictly star.
Kai is one of four new professionals to have joined Strictly in 2021, with AJ his first ever celebrity partner on the show.
The pair are currently tied with John Whaite and Johannes Radebe for the highest average score, with the Great British Bake Off winner being awarded the biggest score of the series so far during Saturday night’s live show.