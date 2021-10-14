Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington has set the record straight after telling AJ Odudu “I love you” at the end of their latest performance.
On Saturday night, Kai and AJ once again won huge praise from the Strictly judges for their American Smooth routine, inspired by the film The Bodyguard.
It wasn’t just their moves that got people talking, though, with many fans picking up on the chemistry between the two, not helped when Kai quietly told the presenter “I love you” when the dance was complete.
While AJ has already spoken out about rumours the two are anything more than dance partners, it was Kai’s turn to be put on the spot during Wednesday’s edition of It Takes Two.
Asked about his infamous declaration of “love”, Kai clarified: “I think that was all down to just the tough, tough week that we had and the fact that we got to the end of the performance and it was flawless and you smashed it, and you did all the lifts brilliant, did all the technique perfect.”
“We were both just relieved,” AJ agreed, telling Kai: “You were just gripping onto my neck!’”
Earlier this week, AJ was grilled by Zoe Ball about romance rumours, insisting: “Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week. I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!”
“Bit of roleplay there, that’s how it all begins,” Zoe then joked, getting a laugh out of the former Big Brother’s Bit On The Side host.
The remaining 12 Strictly couples will be taking to the floor for the fourth live show on Saturday night, but Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell will not be among them.
On Wednesday, the former Peep Show star confirmed he was bowing out of the show on medical grounds, after a consultation with his heart specialist.