Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington has set the record straight after telling AJ Odudu “I love you” at the end of their latest performance.

On Saturday night, Kai and AJ once again won huge praise from the Strictly judges for their American Smooth routine, inspired by the film The Bodyguard.

It wasn’t just their moves that got people talking, though, with many fans picking up on the chemistry between the two, not helped when Kai quietly told the presenter “I love you” when the dance was complete.

While AJ has already spoken out about rumours the two are anything more than dance partners, it was Kai’s turn to be put on the spot during Wednesday’s edition of It Takes Two.