Guy Levy/BBC Neil Jones and Nina Wadia performing their Tango

Ray Burmiston/BBC Nina in her official Strictly press photo

“If you have a competition, have a level playing field,” she said. “Give everybody a chance, or if not that, then at least mark accordingly. “You can’t give someone like me a three when I’ve tried so hard and tried something so technically difficult, then at the same time give someone else who’s had a bit of a mistake a seven just because they looked good doing it. “I don’t understand the marking system at all. I don’t think the marking system makes any sense. I thought, ‘OK, this is only week two, you know, you make a little mistake, you’re only human’. The way it was marked down, it was shocking, actually shocking.”

Guy Levy/BBC Nina has branded the judges' scoring "shocking"