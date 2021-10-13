Ray Burmiston/BBC Robert Webb

Strictly Come Dancing star Robert Webb has announced he’s leaving this year’s competition on medical grounds. The former Peep Show star underwent major heart surgery two years ago, and said on Wednesday that Strictly “and its demanding schedule” had begun to take their toll on his recovery. He said: “I’m extremely sorry to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health. “Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.”

Robert continued: “I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show. “I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and I deeply regret having to let her down like this. “I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did.” “I’ve been especially touched by the support from fellow heart patients,” Robert added. I think perhaps I was too eager to impress them. “They will know that recovery doesn’t always go in a straight line, and I hope they’re not too disappointed that I ran into the limits of my resilience sooner than I’d hoped.”

BBC/Guy Levy Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell performing earlier this month