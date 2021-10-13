John Whaite Shares Graphic Reason There's 'No Attraction' In His And Johannes' Strictly Rehearsals

BBC/Guy Levy John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the Strictly dance floor

Anyone who thinks Strictly Come Dancing is all glitz and glamour needs to take a listen to John Whaite’s pretty grim account of his rehearsals with Johannes Radebe. During a discussion on Steph’s Packed Lunch this week, the former Great British Bake Off winner was part of a conversation about the “Strictly curse”, which has seen many of the show’s former cast members split up with their spouses after appearing on the show, with some even getting together with their dance partners. However, John – who has been in a relationship with his fiancé Paul Atkins for the past 13 years – has insisted things behind the scenes with Johannes aren’t anything close to steamy.

Channel 4 John Whaite on Steph's Packed Lunch

Indulging in some serious oversharing, he told presenter Steph McGovern: “When you spend that much time with them you see them warts and all. “Like, I think I’ve burped in Johanne’s face. I might have even farted at one point. So, there’s no attraction because you see everything. Sweat and everything else.” John’s fiancé Paul previously dismissed any “Strictly curse” concerns earlier this month, insisting: “If you could see [John] at the end of the day after a full day’s rehearsing, he can barely walk so there’s no room for anything else. “He crawls through the door at the end of the day.”

Channel 4 Paul Atkins and John Whaite

John and Johannes are the first male partnership in Strictly history, and quickly emerged as frontrunners for the Glitterball trophy when the show returned to our screens earlier this year. Fresh from topping the leaderboard last week with their Pirates Of The Carribean-inspired Paso Doble routine, John and Johannes will be dancing the Foxtrot to a George Michael classic on Saturday night. But despite landing a near-perfect score last week, John insisted he wasn’t feeling the pressure.

BBC/Guy Levy John and Johannes paid tribute to Pirates Of The Caribbean on Saturday night