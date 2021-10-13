Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe has thanked his fans for their support after he and John Whaite dominated the competition with their Movie Week performance on Saturday night.
Johannes admitted that he’s been avoiding social media since he and John began competing as Strictly’s first ever male pairing, but took a moment to thank those who’d shared their “love and support” in the last few weeks.
“I’ve been avoiding Twitter because it can be brutal, BUT there’s been more love and support than ignorance and stupidity, hence I want to say thank you to everyone who gets it,” he wrote on Tuesday night.
“We will continue showing up and thank you for your lovely messages/comments.”
The dancer signed off the message: “Love Jo.”
John and Johannes have emerged as frontrunners for the Glitterball trophy in the first few weeks of this year’s series, and last week landed the highest score of the series so far.
The pair received a near-perfect score of 39 for their Pirates Of The Caribbean-inspired Paso Doble routine, which marked the first time this particular dance had been performed by a same-sex couple on Strictly.
On dancing with a man on TV, Johannes previously told Steph McGovern: “I’ve been championing this all my life… the fact the moment is here now… It’s been lovely.
“I saw Nicola [Adams] and Katya [Jones] do it last year and was like ‘yay’, so when it came round I knew I would love to be a part of it. So when John said, ‘I want to do this’... and proudly so, I was like, ‘this is my guy. It has to be him, it has to be me and him’.”
Strictly continues on Saturday night on BBC One.