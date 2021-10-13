Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe has thanked his fans for their support after he and John Whaite dominated the competition with their Movie Week performance on Saturday night.

Johannes admitted that he’s been avoiding social media since he and John began competing as Strictly’s first ever male pairing, but took a moment to thank those who’d shared their “love and support” in the last few weeks.

“I’ve been avoiding Twitter because it can be brutal, BUT there’s been more love and support than ignorance and stupidity, hence I want to say thank you to everyone who gets it,” he wrote on Tuesday night.

“We will continue showing up and thank you for your lovely messages/comments.”

The dancer signed off the message: “Love Jo.”