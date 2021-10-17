Robert Webb Labels Strictly Come Dancing ‘Brutal’ And ‘Weird’: ‘I Was Almost Weeping As It Is So Intense'

Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Media Robert Webb

“It is brutal. It is an absolutely weird show,” he said. “It is not like it is an unpleasant environment, but they are long days and it is a long time to be nice.” Robert, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell, admitted that trying to learn the dance moves in such a short space of time often left him on the brink of tears. “Last week I could not get it at all and I was almost weeping as it is so intense,” he said. “It’s like, ‘I have got to do this on Saturday. I am never going to do this bit’. Dianne simplified it for me.”

Guy Levy via PA Media Diane Buswell and Robert Webb