AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington neatly swerved questions about a potential romance after their recent Strictly Come Dancing routine set tongues wagging.

The pair faced a grilling from Rylan Clark as they appeared on It Takes Two on Tuesday night to discuss their sizzling Argentine Tango on Saturday’s live show.

Many viewers remarked on the chemistry between the pair as they performed the routine, with fresh reports of romance also surfacing in the weekend papers.

“The passion during this routine set the rumour mill going,” Rylan noted as the pair joined him in the It Takes Two studio.

“Can we settle a few scores here, please? I have known AJ for many years, I know she can’t lie to me,” he continued, referring to how they hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side together in 2013.

AJ and Kai both let out a laugh before the professional dancer took the lead on answering the question.